Law enforcement says barely any DUI's handed out on New Year's Eve

GREAT FALLS- It's safe to say; those out drinking last night opted for a safe ride home.
It's pretty incredible; Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's and Helena Police Department each gave out only one DUI. And get this, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's, and MHP gave zero DUI's last night.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says this is rare to see so few DUI's on New Year's Eve. They think having the Tipsy Tow, Uber, and cab services helped people decide to not drink and drive.
"I am very impressed that we didn't get a DUI. It's not there we go out there with a competition. We find out who is driving or maybe look impaired. We were busy with the domestics and such, but we were also looking for the impaired driver, and we didn't find any,” said Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
With reinforcement and educating the public more about driving under the influence, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's think this also prevented people from driving drunk. As law enforcement continues to crack down on DUI's, they're hoping people continue to think twice throughout 2019 about driving drunk.
MHP, also tell us the poor winter road conditions may have played a role in people staying in to ring in 2019.