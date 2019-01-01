HELENA- Authorities say they're impressed with how few DUI arrests were made over the New Year's Eve holiday.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's and Helena Police Department report making one DUI arrest. Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's, and MHP gave zero DUI citations on Dec. 31.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says this is rare to see so few DUIs on New Year's Eve. They think having the Tipsy Tow, Uber, and cab services helped people decide to not drink and drive.
"I am very impressed that we didn't get a DUI," says Sheriff Leo Dutton. "It's not there we go out there with a competition. We find out who is driving or maybe look impaired. We were busy with the domestics and such, but we were also looking for the impaired driver, and we didn't find any."
With reinforcement and educating the public more about driving under the influence, the Lewis and Clark County sheriff thinks this also prevented people from driving while drunk. As law enforcement continues to crack down on DUI's, they're hoping people continue to think twice throughout 2019 about driving drunk.
MHP says the poor winter road conditions may have played a role in people staying home to ring in 2019.