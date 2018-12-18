GREAT FALLS- After 26 years of helping children improve their speech a local language clinic is now struggling financially to keep their doors open.
The Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic has received grants and donations in the past years enabling them to give free services to over 150 children.
But after some changes in grants, they're now facing a possible shortage of about 100,000 dollars for 2019.
One family told us this clinic has been a blessing in their lives, and if it goes under, the community could be missing out.
"He immediately started talking. He immediately started understanding more and getting concepts more. This clinic is an amazing asset to the community to have these free service with these amazing therapists, and their ability to work with preschool kids," said Julie Derby, the mother of a client at the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic.
They're the only free speech and languages clinic in Northern Montana, and families travel all the way from rural cities like Lewistown and Big Sandy. In the meantime, they tell us they're looking into new grants and partnerships.