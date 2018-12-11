Kimberly Loring preparing to speak before congress: Bringing justice for Ashley Loring HeavyRunner

GREAT FALLS- It's been at least 18 months since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner vanished from Browning.
Since then, communities have walked together searching for Ashley and attempting to find justice. Even the FBI is involved in the investigation.
The Lorings still have no answers, leaving them frustrated and holding on to Ashley's memory, praying someone will come forward with the truth.
Her sister Kimberly Loring is preparing to speak before Congress on Wednesday afternoon.
Kimberly Loring will take the stage at 2:30 in the Dirksen building speaking as a part of the missing and murdered indigenous women hearings.
The family's journey to Congress started back in April when Loring spoke with Sen. Tester about how he wanted to do more to help find Ashley and share her story.
These hearings stem from the Savannah Act, a bill requiring the department of justice to update the online data entry format for federal databases involving cases of missing and murdered indigenous women. It includes a new data field for users to input the victim's tribal enrollment information or affiliation.
Kimberly posted a picture with Sen. Daines saying how they discussed the mistreatment of missing and murdered indigenous women's cases handled by law enforcement.
"We must do all in our power to curb the crisis of American Indians and Alaska natives who disappear, and whose cases never see justice,” said Sen. Steve Daines.
Loring says the main objective for Wednesday's hearing is to shine a light on not just Ashley’s case being mistreated, but how important it is to bring awareness about the missing indigenous women crisis occurring across Montana.
Montana Women Vote are hosting a live streaming watch party of Ashley’s hearing at the Goodworks Ventures in Missoula from 12:30 to 2:30. They'll also be writing letters to the editor and reaching out to Rep. Greg Gianforte to have him vote yes on H.R. 4485 (Savannah Act).