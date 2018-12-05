In tonight's Community Spotlight, "Slim Hitman" with Electric City Roller Grrrlz stopped by the KFBB studio to talk about their upcoming final bout of the season on Saturday, December 8th at Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
The ladies will face off against Helena's Helz Belles. Doors open at 6:00pm and the bout starts at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10/advance, $12/door. Children 10 and under are $1 or a canned food donation.
Tickets can be bought at La Quinta Inn and Suites or Wheels of Thunder. You can also purchase your tickets online here.
For more information, visit the Roller Grrrlz website.