Is it ever "too" chilly for calving season?

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH TODAY. MORE SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SUNDAY, WITH UP TO 2 INCHES IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AND UP TO 4 INCHES IN THE SOUTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY. WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN 30 TO 40 MPH IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY, BUT UP TO 50 MPH NEAR HELLGATE CANYON TODAY, THEN GUSTING TO 40 MPH BY TONIGHT. * WHERE...MISSOULA AND BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. &&