GREAT FALLS- It was the first of its kind in the entire state. All ages except babies can use it, and each one costs 250,000 dollars.
It's known as a hyperbolic chamber or limb salvage. And according to Benefis Health System, we just happen to have the largest hyperbolic chamber facility in the Treasure State at Benefis.
It's used for things like saving people's limbs, reducing swelling, increasing the efficiency of white blood cells, assisting in the treatment of chronic bone infections, and reducing effects from carbon monoxide exposure.
"Once they get into the chamber and I pressure rise them up. I'm taking them to two atmosphere which equals 33 feet below sea water. Once we reach that depth that oxygen gets absorbed into our bloodstream,” said Robert Dieruf, the Hyperbaric Safety Director, Benefis Health System.
During the treatment, the chamber is pressurized using 100 percent oxygen and they end up getting up to fifteen times more oxygen than they usually would, which help wounds heal faster. Each patient usually receives treatment for two hours, five days a week.