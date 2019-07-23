"Hunger doesn't take a vacation": Great Falls Community Food Bank needs donations

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Hunger doesn’t take a vacation. Great Falls Community Food Bank shelves are looking scarce and the organization is asking for your help.
Great Falls Community Food Bank says more people tend to be gone on vacation during the summer months meaning fewer people donating creating a food shortage.
There’s more of a shortage this summer than in previous years.
"The need doesn't drop at all but unfortunately, the giving does. A lot of people are out enjoying the nice weather and having fun. We live in Montana, we expect that," said Shaun Tatarka, the Executive Director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
If you have over 40 lbs of food, the Great Falls Community Food Bank will pick it up for you. You can either drop off your food or monetary donations at the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
As for what items they need from you those include canned chili, canned tomato soup, peanut butter and breakfast cereal.