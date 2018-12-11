GREAT FALLS- Semi overturned on Route US-89 on mile post 107 today, December 11th around 1:45 p.m. and the Montana Department of Transportation says it's because of the extreme wind gusts and is now northbound in a ditch near Spring Hill on US-89 South. MDT says it will remain there for a few days, and will not interrupt your travel. However, MDT says you should drive with caution in this area because of the high winds.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
