Heading into the weekend: Latest road closures across Montana

There are multiple road closures & incidents closures across the Treasure State. 

According to MDT here's a list of road closures, incidents, & alerts:

-MT-21
AUGUSTA TO 3 MILES EAST
Road Closed
WATER ON ROADWAY

-MT-49
LOOKING GLASS - JCT WITH US-2 TO JCT US-89
Road Closed

-US-287 FROM MILE MARKER 62 TO 63 OUT OF CHOTEAU
WATER ON ROADWAY

-MT-21 HOUGAN SLOUGH BRIDGE WASHOUT
ROADWAY ADJACENT TO HOUGAN SLOUGH BRIDGE HAS BEEN WASHED OUT DUE TO FLOODING.

-US-212 BETWEEN BOYD & ROBERTS
WATER ACROSS RD AT MM 87, 89, & 90.5. SIGNAGE IS IN PLACE. THIS COULD RISE RAPIDLY SO USE EXTREME CAUTION DRIVING THRU THIS AREA.

