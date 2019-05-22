Great Falls students sewing quilts for children trauma patients

GREAT FALLS- A select number of children trauma patients are getting a special mood booster from a class of Great Falls fourth graders. Here's why their gift is so unique.
Did you know how to sew in fourth grade? Well, this group of fourth graders does. In fact, their skills are so good they’re making quilts for children needing a little extra something to brighten there day.
In Alissa Klines' and Therese McDonald's fourth grade classrooms at Giant Springs Elementary School, it’s an unfamiliar site seeing her students learn math instead of seeing pencils hitting the paper, you’ll be seeing little fabric squares and hearing an odd buzzing the sound of a sewing machine.
Alissa Klines was tired of hearing her students say “why do we need to learn math today, we’re never going to use this in the real world.” So she got to thinking about what she likes to do- cooking and sewing- and thought, “these both apply to math”. Fast forward to now, she’s turned her math lessons into sewing lessons.
"Unless the kids do it, they don't really feel that relevance. We can tell them it's relevant but until they actually do it and have the hands-on, that's when it becomes meaningful," said Klines.
For the last month though her students aren’t only taking away the importance of measuring and geometry, but giving back to those in need. It’s why these students with the help of Quilt Away volunteers are sewing quilts for Project Linus- children healing from experiencing trauma.
"I chose the rainbow because well it's just kind of simple and represents happiness," said a fourth-grader in Klines' class.
In talking with these little guys, you could tell by their excitement how special this is to be helping other kids their age out. Klines says this is the only fourth-grade class who’s doing this in the Great Falls Public School System.
GPFS says the money for this project was provided through a grant from the GFPS Foundation.