2019 Great Falls restaurant week

GREAT FALLS- Restaurant week is in full swing in Great Falls! After chatting with those making it happen, there are many dishes you can try from Feb. 15 to the 23.
As it turns out, there’s a 10 seed district tournament happening right here at CMR, meaning people from all over will be in town looking to grab a bite to eat. The good news is that eight places are mixing up special dishes in honor of Restaurant Week.
Those include Clark and Lewie’s Pub & Grill, Celtic Cowboy, Rikki’s Bar Restaurant, Enbar, Sip’n Dip Lounge, Jah-T’aime, Teryiaki Madnes and Electric City Coffee House & Bistro.
Great Falls made $198,000,000 from tourism in 2018, and $50,000,000 of that was spent on food. This is exactly why Visit Great Falls has strategically placed Restaurant Week in between sporting events and back-to-back weekends, bringing in folks like the Monte’s from the Sweet Grass Hills Area to watch their grandson play.
“This is our favorite place. We’ve been staying here for years,” said the Monte family.
Whenever they’re not in Great Falls, you’ll find them enjoying prime rib here at Clark and Lewie’s, or maybe this year’s Restaurant Week dish, an ultimate bacon cheese burger.
“Hamburger infused with fresh bacon. We have a bacon sauce, we have a cottage bacon and a bacon aoli,” said Donald Johnson the Food and Beverage Manager over at Clark and Lewie’s.
Completely switching taste bud gears over to Indian cuisine, you’ll find yourself enjoying an Indian dish called chicken tikka masala at Electric City Coffee House and Bistro.
“We’ve always had great response to Indian food here. I feel like it’s very limited in Great Falls. What better week to offer it when we’re trying to eat our way through the city,” said Lindsay Rodgers, a manager over at Electric City Coffee House & Bistro.
Moving on to Rikki’s Bar and Restaurant, they’re whipping up tossed lobster lasagna.
“It gives our customers an opportunity to try something they may not get to try off of our menu,” said Kathy Kuntz, a manager over at Rikki’s Bar and Restaurant,
So if you’re still snowed in on this cold February day, the good news is you have all of next week to get out and experience something new.