Great Falls honoring America’s heroes 24/7

GREAT FALLS- This Memorial Day, Great Falls is making sure America’s heroes who've been laid to rest are remembered around the clock.
The Great Falls community is making sure veterans who've gone before us, don't go forgotten no matter what time of the day it is.
Jim Porter, a local Great Falls veteran says, at every veteran memorial there are traditionally lights around the flags 24/7 putting an emphasis on the sacrifices our men and women have made.
It’s why Porter is making sure these flags at the Highland Cemetery veteran memorial have lights around them 24/7. Porter tells us, it’s because the fighting didn't stop when the sun went down.
It's why Malmstrom Air Force Base and local veterans teamed up to make sure America’s heroes laying at rest in this cemetery are remembered.
"They fought for that flag. They died for that flag. And they deserve to be under that flag all the time,” said Jim Porter, a Vietnam Veteran.
The only time these flags are taken down is in the event of extreme wind. Porter adds this project wouldn't be possible without a few donors in Great Falls helping them buy new lights and two additional flag polls.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE at Highland Cemetery is canceled BECAUSE OF RAIN and moved to 10:30 a.m. at VFW, Post 1087, on 10th. Ave. South.
-According to Jim Porter