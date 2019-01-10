In tonight's Community Spotlight, Erin Merchant and Aaron Weissman stopped by the KFBB studios to discuss an ongoing project at Get Fit Great Falls, the "Get Fit-Inspired" Menu Items.
GFGF is working to collect menu submissions from local restaurants around Great Falls who have a healthy alternative for people to try. Merchant says the project is a win-win for restaurants and residents alike; restaurants will get some free advertisement while promoting their menu item, and residents will have an easy, "one stop shop" for healthy options throughout the Electric City.
Merchant says they are still looking for more restaurants to participate. For more information or to fill out the online submission form, head to their website.