In tonight's Community Spotlight, Lacey Gallagher with Get Fit Great Falls stopped by the KFBB studios to discuss the "Building Active Communities Initiative" happening in our community.
The focus of BACI is the improvement of the health of the community and to increase activity for people of all ages and abilities to walk, use a wheelchair or assistive device, bike or take public transporation.
BACI is now asking the rest of the community to get involved in the improvement of our health, by taking a survey online or calling to volunteer. You can take the survey here; call Kim at 406-727-3400 to volunteer. For more information about BACI and it's mission with Get Fit Great Falls, you can visit their website.