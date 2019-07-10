GREAT FALLS- The Frosty of Montana ice cream truck is back up and running in the Electric City. For those who don’t remember this truck, you’ll want the kids to know about this story because it could be riding around in your neighborhood.
It’s a tradition dating back to the 1960s, Frosty of Montana ice cream trucks. Right now, a father and son are restoring this idea after getting the rights from one of the original frosty owners. This all started when 8-year-old Benjamin Brown and his parents were at a garage sale.
“There I was standing in the street with my umbrella that I got for 50 cents and I heard music so I turned around and there was the ice cream truck and so I was like why don’t we have an ice cream truck in our neighborhood?,” said Darren and Benjamin Brown, father and son business partners.
So Darren Brown, Benjamin’s dad simply looked at Benjamin and asked if he wanted to start an ice cream truck business. Of course mom, Michelle Brown really didn’t think these boys were serious, but they were.
“We found this truck and it did not look like this at all. It was pretty run down. It needed a lot of work. We found an old mail truck and turned it into the Frosty truck,” said Darren and Benjamin Brown.
The plan is the Frosty of Montana ice cream truck will be driving through neighborhoods, birthday parties, and events.
Right now, a father and son are restoring this idea after getting the rights from one of the original Frosty of Montana owners.
Back in the day, the Brown’s say there used to be quite a few “frosty trucks” riding around Great Falls. They were actually owned by a group of Great Falls teachers. Both the Brown's are actually a part of the GFPS education system, and plan to keep the history of educators running this ice cream truck alive. The Browns say it’s believed the trucks went away around the ’80s. No one saw the trucks until now.
Although this new Frosty of Montana truck isn't an original, the Browns say they made sure they’re carrying the history around with these old pictures posted above.
As for the ice cream menu, don't even get 8-year-old Benjamin Brown started. He says there are all kinds of ice cream options ranging from M&M and Twix. Not to mention, there's also a gluten-free option.
The old Frosty of Montana trucks were actually featured in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot starring Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges. The Browns say if either star comes to the new truck- ice cream is on them.
For now the Frosty of Montana truck will only be serving in Great Falls. The Brown’s say they need to make sure services are established here first.