Flooding hits Sun River

SUN RIVER- The flooding clean up process is starting for some folks in the Treasure State this morning, but for those in Sun River, their still praying water levels recede.
Officials say, the flooding happening in the Sun River right now is partially from the flooding in Augusta now overflowing into the sun river.
Houses, cars, and people's gardens are partially submerged in the water this morning.
People living along Sun River say this flooding takes them back to the 2011 and 2018 flooding, but it's not as bad yet. People in sun river say they started sandbagging on Monday, May 27th but to them preparing for flooding is nothing new. They tell me well, it's the price you pay for living along the river.
"If you're in a lower house like the ones across the street you either get everything up off the ground, off the floor and get out because you don't want to be waiting through this or you wait until it's over and throw everything away," said an anonymous resident in Sun River.
As for what can fix flooding along sun river, people say they'd like to see a flood control reservoir up by Gibson Dam to take care of excess water.
One pressing concern people in Sun River and Augusta say is slow down when you're driving on roads with a lot of water. People say it brushes up against their property or the sandbags causing potential major damage to their property.