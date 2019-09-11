Family’s dog hit & killed in school zone raising driver safety concerns

GREAT FALLS- Parents and students have spoken out about a family's dog that was hit and killed by someone driving in a school zone.
Jamie Robertson said she was heading east down Central Ave. toward Roosevelt Elementary School to drop off her kids when she saw a dog lying in the road bleeding. She then pulled over to help.
Robertson said she asked a student who witnessed the incident to call the police and explain what happened. Robertson then got a blanket from her car to wrap the dog named, Daisy in. Meanwhile, witnesses said, cars kept zooming by the scene and only a few people stopped to help.
"I don't know what it takes for a person to just drive off like that,” said Robertson. “I wouldn't know what that feels like. I can't imagine that they felt good about themselves. I hope that if they have seen my post if they do watch the news, they understand that it's more than just a dog getting hit. It's not humane and it's cruel. Plain and simple, it was really upsetting."
The family who owns Daisy said, Daisy had gotten out on Thursday morning without them knowing. The oldest daughter got a call from her mom at school who said she was picking her up because something happened. When the daughter got home, she noticed her dog, Daisy wrapped up in a blanket across the street.
Law enforcement said the Great Falls Police Department and their Animal Control Unit did not respond to the call. They said, the owner had attended to the call and took care of their dog prior to any units responding. Because of this, police are unable to comment on the case.
Our reporter went to the same location where that dog was hit and killed to see for what traffic was like in the area daily. Some of the things we caught on camera included people not using the crosswalk correctly and walking when the hand signal was up. We didn’t have a speedometer—but it was clear that many people were not observing the 25 miles per hour school zone signs.
"I could tell you how many countless times I've heard people going through a school zone speeding and it doesn't matter whether they were speeding anywhere else, of course, it matters,” said Robertson. “But when you're in a school zone, that could have been someone's kid laying right there. That could have been someone's kid."
Robertson said her children were in the car with her when she pulled over to help Daisy out. She wanted her kids to learn from this by looking both ways before they cross the street, and wait for the "walk" signal at crosswalks.
Police said they try and patrol these school zones as much as they can. School zone time frames go from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Not going the speed limit in a school zone is against the law, and someone can get ticketed and fined. Fines will be increased if you get caught speeding in a school zone.