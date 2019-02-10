Family asking for answers of deceased Browning girl

GREAT FALLS- The family of 18-year-old Brittany Sue Madplume from browning is speaking out begging for answers as to what happened to Brittany almost one month after she was found dead.
Questions, concerns, frustrations, yet, still no answers nearly one month later.
"It was hard to believe at first because no, not Brittany, she just left,” said Laurna Chief Goesout, the family’s spokesperson.
January 11th and 12th.
"She was supposed to call and check back in and that wasn't like her not call check back in with her family,” said Goesout.
Soon, Brittany’s family would learn their gut feeling was right.
"She had scratches on her hands and bruises on her face. She was a girl who fought hard for her life,” Goesout.
But how did this all happen?
"The coroner said when I bring her down I'll have answers for you guys on the cause of death,” said Goesout.
So they family waited to hear back from law enforcement.
"We didn't hear back from anybody. We've been in the dark as far as dark can be seen,” Goesout.
And yet, still no word from the FBI other than asking for Brittany’s social security number.
"Her dad goes to the FBI and asks for information. When he gets there they say nobody's in, nobody's in right now, they're out to lunch,” Goesout.
The FBI did tell me they're looking into this case, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement says they'll be able to comment tomorrow.
"I feel sorry for the people that don't have the body. We have the body, but we still don't have not one answer,” Goesout.
If you do know any information about this, the family would like you to contact the Glacier County Sheriff: (406) 873-2711.