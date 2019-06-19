EPA Proposed Clean Up Plan: Old Smelter Site in Black Eagle

BLACK EAGLE- Right now, there are proposed clean up plans in the Electric City after the Environmental Protection Agency says their studies show elevated contamination levels in people's backyard's around where the old smelter site east of Black Eagle used to be.
We talked with quite a few people about these proposed plans. One homeowner says the EPA tested his lawn for contamination levels. If given the choice to have his yard cleaned up, he rather not because of how much work he's put into the upkeep of it year after year.
However, he doesn't have a problem with the EPA's proposed clean up plans in regards to cleaning up other households. The EPA is planning on cleaning up 175 people's properties in Black Eagle and replacing them with clean soil in only locations declared contaminated.
People in Black Eagle say they're concerned about the invasiveness and time frame this potential two-year project could take.
"Most of my neighbors are against it. Black Eagle is a major elderly community and they've all lived to be this ripe old age from living in Black Eagle so maybe the contamination is good for you,” said Mason Walker, a resident in Black Eagle.
Officials say they believe soil got contaminated from the smelter's smokestacks and railroads. These contamination levels aren't deemed life-threatening, but may have an impact on "sensitive individuals".
EPA is also talking about removing waste material from the railroad core door. This could lead to development for other bike trails around the Black Eagle Park area.
Based on the comments people living in Black Eagle say, EPA will start the cleanup process in 2020 and could last up to two years. Tonight, June 19th at 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. EPA project managers are sharing their plans at the Black Eagle Community Center. You're invited to come to share your thoughts.
