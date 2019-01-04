East Helena Police Deputy Chief's resign back to back: What's next for the city?

GREAT FALLS- The City of East Helena has had not one, but two Chief Deputy Police officers resign in back to back terms.
Former Deputy Chief Mike Sanders handed in his resignation after holding the position for only four months. His last day being December 31st. Sanders took over back in September of last year after his predecessor, Dale Aschin, who had held the position for nine years, resigned in 2017.
Mayor Schell says Sanders' decision to leave was completely unexpected, forcing the city once again to look for another Depuy Chief.
"He cited different priorities in goals for the East Helena Police Department. I wish I could give you an example. Unfortunately, the chief didn't elaborate on what those differences and priorities and goals were,” said Schell.
While Schell couldn't remember why the last chief stepped down, he says he can't imagine there would be a connection between the two resignations. While the search continues for a replacement, William Harrington will be serving as Active Deputy Chief.
So we've learned East Helena’s Deputy Police Chief resigned on December 31st, but now the question becomes who is the city planning to hire?
William Harrington is acting as Deputy Chief, Mayor Schell tells us Harrington just applied for the permanent position yesterday afternoon.
Schell is hoping to fill the position as soon as possible. So far the job has only been released internally.
"Last year we went external, and this year I made the determination to release the job internally. Primarily because we have an opportunity to promote an exceptional individual if he applies,” said Schell.
Depending on if they hire internally, or externally, it could take up to nine months. So far, Schell has received only one application and says he knows there are officers who'd they would like to apply. We reached out to Harrington, but haven’t heard back.