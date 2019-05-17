Don't let your dogs off their leash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- We're telling you why in the City of Great Falls you may want to think twice before you let your dog roam without a leash
The Great Falls Police Department is urging you to keep your dogs on their leashes. This is after, GFPD's Animal Control Officer tells us, they took a report for a woman being bitten while working out along the River's Edge Trail.
In this particular incident the woman's dog did have a leash and collar, but she wasn't holding onto the leash, letting her dog roam freely.
In fact, if you take a look at the City of Great Falls ordinance laws, it's actually illegal in city limits to not have your pets on a leash.
Ava Hogan is a pet owner and lives in Great Falls. She was out walking her dog when we stopped to ask about this situation. She tells us, she sees a lot of dogs not on leashes and being a pet owner has made her more considerate of other people's animals.
"I know one of my dogs doesn't like dogs so it makes me nervous when other dogs are not on leashes. I feel that if that dog comes to my dog and it has a reaction, it could go south,” said Ava Hogan, a resident of Great Falls.
GFPD says it's not uncommon for them to get complaints about pets not being leashed while utilizing the city's parks and trails. They're hoping to give everyone a friendly reminder to leash your dogs as we head into these warmer months.
GFPD says, regarding the incident with the woman being bitten by the dog, it's actually an open investigation, meaning they're looking for the owner of the dog who bit this woman to come forward.