Darci Lynne heads to Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS - Every year the Montana state fair brings in "big named acts". This year some of those acts include Country Singer Trace Adkins, and Comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
Speaking of "big named acts," we talked with a 14-year-old girl who's got quite the singing voice with the help of some furry friends.
Singer and Ventriloquist Darci Lynn is making her debut at the Montana State Fair. She's performed in almost all 50 states, and now she's adding Montana to her list.
Darci describes her younger self as "shy". Her parents had her join pageants, to overcome her introversion. There, she met a girl whose talent was ventriloquism inspired her to become a singer and ventriloquist. Ultimately, she landed on NBC’s “America's Got Talent” in 2017, which she won. Now she's performing in Montana.
"They invited me to come, and we just thought oh my gosh Montana is a beautiful place, I think it would be really fun to go there and perform for everyone there,” said Lynne.
She’s looking forward to meeting Montanans and seeing our state fair. Darci tells us as much as she'd like to hit our national parks she doesn't think there will be time.