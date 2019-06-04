Community Spotlight: 50th Biennial Conference

The Great Falls Club of the Deaf is excited to host the 50th Biennial Conference at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. This year’s motto is “Preserve our Heritage ASL & Deaf Culture.” Registration begins Thursday, June 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event picks up the next day, Friday, June 14, with an opening ceremony, workshop, business meeting and more. Saturday wraps up with a banquet and awards night. For more information and ticket pricing head to www.montanadeaf.org.

