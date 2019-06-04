Community Spotlight: 50th Biennial Conference

The Great Falls Club of the Deaf is excited to host the 50th Biennial Conference at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. This year’s motto is “Preserve our Heritage ASL & Deaf Culture.” Registration begins Thursday, June 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event picks up the next day, Friday, June 14, with an opening ceremony, workshop, business meeting and more. Saturday wraps up with a banquet and awards night. For more information and ticket pricing head to www.montanadeaf.org.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MYKENZIE GEORGE. SHE IS A WHITE 15 YEAR OLD FEMALE JUVENILE, BELIEVED TO BE SUICIDAL AND REQUIRING MEDICATION FOR DEPRESSION. MYKENZIE WAS LAST SEEN AT 11 P.M. ON JUNE 3, 2019 IN MISSOULA WEARING AN ITALIAN FLAG T-SHIRT AND GREY LEGGINGS. SHE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO KELLOGG, IDAHO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE AT 406 552 6300.
