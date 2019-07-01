Community Spotlight: 14TH Annual Golf Marathon

Come support the Great Falls Rescue Mission’s biggest summer fundraiser of the year at the Harvest Hills Golf Course in Fairfield, on July 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  The event is still looking for sponsors, co-sponsors, and direct donations are welcome as well, with many more opportunities available to help out.  Newly appointed GFRM Director Jim McCormick stopped by the KFBB Studios for our Community Spotlight to explain more, and how you can get involved.

Tags

News For You