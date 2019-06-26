Community Spotlight: Summer Youth Art Camps

The C.M. Russell Museum is happy to bring opportunities for your children to experience art this summer. With camp season in full swing, there are still plenty of chances for your kids to join. July 9-11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. kids they’ll welcome second and third graders, followed by fourth through sixth graders on Aug. 13-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Earlier this summer they held their Family Birdhouse Workshop, which was so popular they had to turn people away. So if you missed the first round, you can join them for round two. The museum’s Director of Education, Melissa Werber, joined us in the KFBB Studio for tonight’s Community Spotlight to explain why these camps are important, and how you can get signed up.
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Names released of three people who died in Lake County wreck
- Authorities: 3 killed in vehicle collision in NW Montana
- Some Montanans could wake up to snow on the first day of summer
- New Mexico couple accused of horrific abuse has ties to Montana community
- Fatal wreck blocking Highway 93 near Ninepipes Lodge
- Stormy weather expected to bring hail, strong winds through Montana
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- Butte police say man tried to evade arrest by pretending to be asleep
- Going to the Sun Road closed to vehicles due to weather
- Three Forks man charged with incest
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.