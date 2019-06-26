Community Spotlight: Summer Youth Art Camps

The C.M. Russell Museum is happy to bring opportunities for your children to experience art this summer. With camp season in full swing, there are still plenty of chances for your kids to join. July 9-11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. kids they’ll welcome second and third graders, followed by fourth through sixth graders on Aug. 13-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Earlier this summer they held their Family Birdhouse Workshop, which was so popular they had to turn people away. So if you missed the first round, you can join them for round two. The museum’s Director of Education, Melissa Werber, joined us in the KFBB Studio for tonight’s Community Spotlight to explain why these camps are important, and how you can get signed up.

Tags

News For You