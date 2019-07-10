Community Spotlight: Stuff the Bus!

The United of Way of Cascade County needs your help, helping those in need in our area. The annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event is happening Thursday, August 8. The event is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at Target on 10th Ave S. and both Wal-Mart locations in Great Falls. There will be three buses this year, and they’re looking for items like toothpaste, school supplies and everyday living essentials. Monetary donations are welcome as well. Marketing Director for the UWCC joined us tonight to share how you can help.
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court docs: Young boy hit and killed while crossing the street
- MHP responds to crash on Bozeman Hill
- Car goes off Going-to-the-Sun Road in GNP
- UPDATE: Man who barricaded himself was upset with roommate before incident
- Burned-out car found at Giant Springs State Park near Great Falls
- Suspect in child's hit-and-run death arrested after 6-hour search
- Butte woman shot through front door
- Man found dead at county fairgrounds of accidental gunshot, sheriff says
- Homicide victim found near Canyon Ferry identified; suspects in custody
- Names released of victims in double-fatal crash in Flathead County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.