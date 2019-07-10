Community Spotlight: Stuff the Bus!

The United of Way of Cascade County needs your help, helping those in need in our area. The annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event is happening Thursday, August 8. The event is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at Target on 10th Ave S. and both Wal-Mart locations in Great Falls. There will be three buses this year, and they’re looking for items like toothpaste, school supplies and everyday living essentials. Monetary donations are welcome as well. Marketing Director for the UWCC joined us tonight to share how you can help.

