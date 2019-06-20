Community Spotlight: Stanford Geezers

This summer the town of Stanford will be hosting multiple events to help support their community. The purpose of the ‘Stanford Geezers’ is exclusively promote the area, and continue development maintenance of the Stanford Park and other facilities in town. This month, June, they’ll be hosting a Sunday Funday where they’ll have a barbeque, swimming, horseshoes and other games. In July, they’ll have their yard sale, happening during the weekend of the Stanford Rodeo to raise money for their biggest event of the summer, the Smoke-Off Competition. There, cooks will compete for bragging rights and cash prizes, all while the family can enjoy swimming, a fun house for the kids and of course great food.
