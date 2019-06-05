Community Spotlight: New Changes at GFPS

Change is good, and there are some big changes heading for Great Falls Public Schools. On July 1, new Superintendent Tom Moore, along with Assistant Superintendent Heather Hoyer and Assistant Superintendent for K-6 Ruth Uecker will officially prepare for the upcoming school year. They’ve been busy fulfilling their current duties and are excited for their next step in helping the students and faculty in our community. They joined us in the KFBB Studio to explain why they’re excited, their goals and how they plan to accomplish them moving forward.

Tags

News For You