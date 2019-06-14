Community Spotlight: Lewis and Clark Festival, Bluegrass in the Park

The 30th Annual Lewis and Clark Festival kicks off Friday, June 14, at Paris Gibson Park. Bluegrass in the Park also returns for its fourth year, with The Lazy Owl String Band from Bozeman, and Two Tracks from Sheridan, Wyo. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with concert starting at 6:00 p.m. You can get your tickets at the Mansfield Box Office or at the gates for $20.00. Kids under 12 are free. So grab your family, friends, blankets and chairs for a great night of entertainment.

