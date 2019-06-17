Community Spotlight: K9 Care MT Fundraiser

Join the folks over at Bighorn Bar and Grill for their annual 'K9 Care MT Fundraiser' Saturday, June 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. They’re raising money for the Wounded Warrior Dog Program, which helps veterans get high quality service dogs. There will be a silent auction, a poker run with kickstands hitting the ground at 11:00 a.m. and a dinner that evening along with color guard ceremony. You can sign up at the Frontier Bar up until the event.
