Community Spotlight: Hot Rods, Cold Brews and Smokin' BBQ!

Join Procraft, Saturday, August 10, when they host their first annual ‘Hot Rods, Cold Brews and Smokin’ BBQ.’ Vehicles of all makes and models, from classic’s, to muscle cars and even works in progress are invited. Event doors open at 10:00 a.m. for vendors, with the main event going from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All money raised will go to Montana First Responders and Montana veterans. Steve Howard, with Procraft, joined us in KFBB Studio for tonight’s Community Spotlight to share more on their big event.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MARSHALL DAMMANN IS A 16 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, BLUE EYES, AND BLOND HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE AND GREY SWEATSHIRT WITH WHITE TENNIS SHOES. MARSHALL HAS BEEN MISSING FROM BIG TIMBER FOR 3 WEEKS AND MAY BE IN GREAT FALLS. THERE IS CONCERN HE MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 9 3 2, 5 1 4 3. THANK YOU.
