Community Spotlight: Hot Rods, Cold Brews and Smokin' BBQ!

Join Procraft, Saturday, August 10, when they host their first annual ‘Hot Rods, Cold Brews and Smokin’ BBQ.’ Vehicles of all makes and models, from classic’s, to muscle cars and even works in progress are invited. Event doors open at 10:00 a.m. for vendors, with the main event going from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All money raised will go to Montana First Responders and Montana veterans. Steve Howard, with Procraft, joined us in KFBB Studio for tonight’s Community Spotlight to share more on their big event.

