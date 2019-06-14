Community Spotlight: Helpin' the Hall

Heather Boberg with the Eden Community Hall joined us for today’s Community Spotlight. She sat down to discuss their ‘Helpin' the Hall’ fundraising event this Saturday evening. They’re raising money to refurbish the center, which has been standing for over 100 years. The event will feature dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and special merchandise for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Eden Community Hall, which hosts community events throughout the year for Eden residents. If you’d like more information or to donate, visit the Eden, MT Facebook page for more posts about the event.
Tags
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- Semi carrying bees tips over outside Bozeman
- Name released of Montana man killed in Glacier Park wreck
- MAFB no longer considered for temporary shelter
- Flathead County and state working on environmental cleanup of junkyard
- Montana State Prison reports inmate death
- Crash blocking traffic near Malmstrom
- CSKT offering $10K reward for information leading to Jermain Charlo
- University of Montana soccer field gets makeover thanks to Pearl Jam concert
- Lost springer spaniel found in Conrad, Mont.; owners sought
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.