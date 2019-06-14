Community Spotlight: Helpin' the Hall
Sherry Lynn Dow

Heather Boberg with the Eden Community Hall joined us for today’s Community Spotlight. She sat down to discuss their ‘Helpin' the Hall’ fundraising event this Saturday evening. They’re raising money to refurbish the center, which has been standing for over 100 years.  The event will feature dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and special merchandise for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Eden Community Hall, which hosts community events throughout the year for Eden residents. If you’d like more information or to donate, visit the Eden, MT Facebook page for more posts about the event.

