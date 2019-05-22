In the last 10 years the Great Falls Nazarene Basketball camp has from 25 campers to 150. This year’s camp will fill up fast and registration begins May 29. The camp goes from July 8-11, and is held at various gyms across the city. Campers receive breakfast and lunch as well as a basketball. The camp is FREE! For registration details, head to greatfallsnazarene.com.
Community Spotlight: Great Falls Nazarene Basketball Camp
News For You
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DELWIN PAUL CALFLOOKING JUNIOR IS BEING CANCELED. DELWIN HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities locate victim of alleged assault near Arlee
- 18-year-old Kalispell man arrested after police chase
- Teenage girl goes missing in Helena
- UPDATE: Names released of Great Falls teens killed in Highway 2 wreck
- Local family seeks community support after accident
- Great Falls man faces charges for alleged kidnapping, sex without consent
- Whooping cough outbreak infecting vaccinated children, health dept. hiring additional nurses
- Riddles Jewelry on 10th Ave South robbed Saturday morning
- Injured Trooper Palmer is coming home, welcome procession planned
- Butte woman allegedly shoots at driver for almost hitting her dog
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.