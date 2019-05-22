Community Spotlight: Great Falls Nazarene Basketball Camp

In the last 10 years the Great Falls Nazarene Basketball camp has from 25 campers to 150. This year’s camp will fill up fast and registration begins May 29. The camp goes from July 8-11, and is held at various gyms across the city. Campers receive breakfast and lunch as well as a basketball. The camp is FREE! For registration details, head to greatfallsnazarene.com.

