Community Spotlight: GFMB presents Great Falls Legacy

The Great Falls Municipal Band continues their weekly summer concert series at the Gibson Park band shell with a special premiere of ‘Great Falls Legacy,’ an original composition written to celebrate bringing music to our community for the past 125 years. The piece was composed by Kenneth Brungess, a lifelong friend of GFMB President Phil Burton. Join Phil, Director Bud Nichols, along with Kenneth, Thursday, July 7, at 7:00 p.m over at the park for this special presentation, free and fun for all ages.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLA NEAL HAS BEEN CANCELED. KAYLA HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED. MISSOULA POLICE WOULD LIKE TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.
