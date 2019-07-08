Community Spotlight: GFMB presents Great Falls Legacy

The Great Falls Municipal Band continues their weekly summer concert series at the Gibson Park band shell with a special premiere of ‘Great Falls Legacy,’ an original composition written to celebrate bringing music to our community for the past 125 years. The piece was composed by Kenneth Brungess, a lifelong friend of GFMB President Phil Burton. Join Phil, Director Bud Nichols, along with Kenneth, Thursday, July 7, at 7:00 p.m over at the park for this special presentation, free and fun for all ages.

