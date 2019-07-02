Community Spotlight: Future of Ag Tour

With the agricultural climate changing in Montana, you’re invited to join the Great Falls Chamber and Northern Growers Association to see what is in the works at the Future of Ag Tour. The event is happening July 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Cargill, where you’ll travel around west of Great Falls to visit crops such as Canola, Pulse, Wheat and Barley. Local radio legend Jim ‘Sarge’ Sargent will be on hand to help explain everything happening in our farming and ranching communities. A small donation of $20 is asked to help cover the tour, which includes travel and lunch for an event you won’t want to miss.

