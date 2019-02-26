Community Spotlight: Chocolat Noir, A Night of Sweet Change

Come help support the Children’s Museum of Montana for their biggest fundraiser of the year! Saturday, March 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mansfield Center enjoy music, dancing, food and auctions all for a good cause. All proceeds go to scholarships, operations and the goal of building a new building for the museum. Ticket information can be found at childrensmuseumofmontana.org.
