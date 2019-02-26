Community Spotlight: Chocolat Noir, A Night of Sweet Change

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * AFFECTED AREA...BITTERROOT MOUNTAINS FROM GRANITE PASS SOUTH TO LOST TRAIL PASS AND RATTLESNAKE MOUNTAINS. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA IS HIGH. * REASON/IMPACTS...RECENT HEAVY SNOW COMBINED WITH WIND WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD AVALANCHING. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS, VALLEY FLOORS, OR FLAT TERRAIN. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.MISSOULAAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&