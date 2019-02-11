Today in our Community Spotlight, Reno Pospisil and Pete Pace with Great Falls Public Schools stopped by the KFBB studios to discuss how they're celebrating Career and Technical Education Month.
Today through Friday, February 15th, GFPS will be focusing on Culinary classes.
Next week, the focus will be on Agriculture, Business, and Automotive classes.
The last week of the month, February 25th-28th, will be all about Health and Medical Prep.
If you're interested in these classes and would like more information, call (406)899-8642 or go to their Facebook page.