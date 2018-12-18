The Great Falls Ministerial Association is excited to host their Blue Christmas Service Thursdays, Dec. 20at 7:00 p.m. The event will happen at the New Hope Lutheran Church located at 3125 5th Ave. South in Great Falls. The service will have a candle lighting, prayer and recognize those who have lost a loved one, or are having a difficult time during the holiday season.
Community Spotlight: Blue Christmas
Tags
Ty Hawkins
Get email notifications on Ty Hawkins daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Ty Hawkins posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI says human remains found on Blackfeet Reservation sent to Quantico
- Missing Madison County woman killed by boyfriend, buried on ranch, investigators say
- Montana town launches petition to save Shopko
- Man accused of kicking in door, stabbing man with keys
- Over $3,000 in GFFR equipment stolen from parked vehicle
- 100 mph chase ends in fatal car crash
- Missoula shelter seeks 'pet sleepover' volunteers to take dogs home for a night
- New dog virus spotted: Here's what pet owners should know
- Missing Butte woman found dead in car crash
- How to watch the Geminid meteor shower from western Montana
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2018 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.