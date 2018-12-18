Community Spotlight: Blue Christmas

The Great Falls Ministerial Association is excited to host their Blue Christmas Service Thursdays, Dec. 20at 7:00 p.m. The event will happen at the New Hope Lutheran Church located at 3125 5th Ave. South in Great Falls. The service will have a candle lighting, prayer and recognize those who have lost a loved one, or are having a difficult time during the holiday season. 

