Community Spotlight: Big Sky Chapter Launch Party

It’s been 10 years in the making, but the Canine Companions for Independence is excited to launch their Big Sky Chapter. The event kicks off Saturday, June 29, at Fetch by the Albertson’s on the Westside of Great Falls. The overall event starts at 11:00 a.m and goes until 4 p.m. with a variety of activities. Canine Companions provides expert trained assistance dogs, free of charge to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Big Sky Chapter President Kim Monroe joined us in the KFBB Studio to explain how they got started, and how they hope to help bring compassion through canine’s for those in need.
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Butte News Alerts
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Names released of three people who died in Lake County wreck
- Authorities: 3 killed in vehicle collision in NW Montana
- New Mexico couple accused of horrific abuse has ties to Montana community
- Stormy weather expected to bring hail, strong winds through Montana
- Fatal wreck blocking Highway 93 near Ninepipes Lodge
- Butte police say man tried to evade arrest by pretending to be asleep
- Some Montanans could wake up to snow on the first day of summer
- Bozeman childcare owner arrested with 143 pounds of marijuana
- Going to the Sun Road closed to vehicles due to weather
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.