Community Spotlight: Big Sky Chapter Launch Party

It’s been 10 years in the making, but the Canine Companions for Independence is excited to launch their Big Sky Chapter. The event kicks off Saturday, June 29, at Fetch by the Albertson’s on the Westside of Great Falls. The overall event starts at 11:00 a.m and goes until 4 p.m. with a variety of activities. Canine Companions provides expert trained assistance dogs, free of charge to children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Big Sky Chapter President Kim Monroe joined us in the KFBB Studio to explain how they got started, and how they hope to help bring compassion through canine’s for those in need.

