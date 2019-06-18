Community Spotlight: Big Sky Celebration
Paul Giamou

The Big Sky Celebration is happy to announce their schedule and special guest speaker Will Graham for this year’s event. Join them for a night of prayer and celebration, not just in Great Falls, but the region as well where over 70 churches have come together to make this special event happen.  He’ll be Helena on Sept. 6, 7 and 8, then in Hamilton on Sept. 11 and then Great Falls Sept. 13-15. BSC local leadership members, Lee Barrows and Shane Etzwiler joined us in the KFBB Studio to explain more about the upcoming event. 

Tags

News For You