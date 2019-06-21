Community Spotlight: BEVFD 10th Annual 4th of July Parade

Join the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and community members as they celebrate the 4th of July. This year’s theme is ‘Parade of Stars, Local Heroes.” There will be fire trucks, floats, cars and more. The event kicks off on July 3, with a Red, White and Blue contest. Then, the fun begins on July 4, with the parade starting at 11:00. Smelter Ave. running through Black Eagle will be closed at 10:30 sharp.
News For You
Local Weather
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- Some Montanans could wake up to snow on the first day of summer
- Funnel cloud spotted over Bozeman
- Sheriff warns treasure hunters: Montana country is unforgiving
- Teenage boy dies after being pulled from river
- Two people dead, Lower River Rd. rescue
- Woman in Great Falls hit by car
- Montana's best dad? Livingston man wins national fathering competition
- Free Ice Cream TODAY from Dairy Queen on the first day of summer
- Great Falls man arrested for physical assault
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.