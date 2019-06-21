Community Spotlight: BEVFD 10th Annual 4th of July Parade

Join the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department and community members as they celebrate the 4th of July. This year’s theme is ‘Parade of Stars, Local Heroes.” There will be fire trucks, floats, cars and more. The event kicks off on July 3, with a Red, White and Blue contest. Then, the fun begins on July 4, with the parade starting at 11:00. Smelter Ave. running through Black Eagle will be closed at 10:30 sharp.

