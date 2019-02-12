Tonight in our Community Spotlight, Jackson Storm with Benefis Health System stopped by the KFBB studio to discuss the upcoming February Benefis Health Session happening Thursday, February 14th, from 5:30pm until 7 pm.
The session will include a presentation by Dr. Steven Bailey and guest speaker Joe Piscatella, who will be discussing heart health and healthy lifestyle habits. Then there will be open dialogue will Q & A.
If you're interested in attending the session, it will be held in the Cameron Auditorium and is open to the public. For more information, click here.