Benefis Health Session
Benefis Health System

Tonight in our Community Spotlight, Jackson Storm with Benefis Health System stopped by the KFBB studio to discuss the upcoming February Benefis Health Session happening Thursday, February 14th, from 5:30pm until 7 pm.

The session will include a presentation by Dr. Steven Bailey and guest speaker Joe Piscatella, who will be discussing heart health and healthy lifestyle habits. Then there will be open dialogue will Q & A.   

If you're interested in attending the session, it will be held in the Cameron Auditorium and is open to the public. For more information, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you