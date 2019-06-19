Community Spotlight: AvengeHer EndGame Roller Derby

The Electric City Roller GrrrlZ are hosting the GRD Bozone Brawlers this Saturday, June 21, at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena in a roller derby clash you won’t want to miss. Doors open for The AvengeHer Endgame at 6:00 p.m. with the bout starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 in advance and $12.00 at the door. Kids 10 and under are $1.00, or a canned food donation. Tickets can also be bought through brownpapertickets.com.

