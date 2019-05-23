Community Spotlight: A Timeless Ball

Join Beehive Assisted Homes for ‘A Timeless Ball’ in the Panorama Room at the Great Falls International Airport, Saturday, June 1, starting at 6:00 p.m. Originally designed for all senior citizens in Montana, people of all ages are welcome to come enjoy the evening. At the free event, there will be dancing, snacks, a DJ and much more. You can RSVP at 899-2305.
