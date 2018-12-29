Climbing for a cause: Montana firefighters heading to Seattle for yearly stairclimb

GREAT FALLS- Starting January 1st, nine Montana firefighters will begin training for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb happening in Seattle on March 10th.
Each firefighter has to raise a minimum of $300 to climb, which is why Evergreen Fire Rescue firefighters are hoping you can help.
Dressed in full gear and on live television, 2,000 firefighters will climb 69 floors, 1,356 steps, and 788 feet vertical elevation gain to the 73rd floor where the Sky View Observatory is.
Evergreen Fire Rescue says they're climbing to honor patients, survivors, and those who've lost to blood cancer.
"Last year the three that did it, we each raised a little over a grand a piece. It was good. It was awesome. It's really fun to go over and participate in some friendly competition, and obviously a great event to raise money,” said Cole Williams, a firefighter with Evergreen Fire Rescue.
With more firefighters participating this year, they're hoping to raise about $1,000 to $1,500 per participant. Over the last 27 years, the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb has raised over $1.7 million.