Climbing for a cause: Montana firefighters heading to Seattle for yearly stairclimb

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WINTRY MIX EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH ALONG PORTIONS OF THE I90 AND HIGHWAY 200 CORRIDOR. RAIN AND LOCALIZED FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW BY SUNDAY MORNING, CREATING ICY AND SLICK ROADWAYS. A PERIOD OF MORE INTENSE SNOW BANDS IS POSSIBLE SUNDAY MORNING. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&