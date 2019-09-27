Cascade County Disaster Emergency Services prepares for record-breaking fall storm moving into Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls city-county officials said "they're ready" as the record-breaking fall storm approaches the area. After finding out about the storm earlier this week, the city and county both got a head start on preparing.
Officials said in September, it's usually still construction season, but heading into this weekend that’s all going to change.
City-county officials said since there’s a lot of heat in the ground this time of the year they're hopeful snow will melt quickly. However, if temperatures continue to lower road conditions could get icy.
The city said they have seven plow sander units available, three motor graders, and a large snowblower meant for clearing the downtown Great Falls streets and emergency snow routes.
As for the county, they have three plows lined up for the asphalt county roads and 10 road graders for the county gravel roads. They also have four small trucks with plows, and three of them will have sanders that will be used for public facilities opened over the weekend like the Montana ExpoPark. Once those areas are done, they’ll move onto other facilities so they’re cleared by Monday morning, September 30th.
City officials said, don't park in front of emergency snow routes signs and block them. This snow is going to be wet and heavy causing powerlines and trees to fall.
Ron Scott the Cascade County Disaster Emergency Services coordinator said they’re prepared to step in if this fall storm spirals out of control.
"People should be concerned enough to try and be safe," said Scott. "This is Montana and hopefully, most of us are used to having this sort of weather event, and been exposed to it in the past and know how to deal with it, but the first time we get snow every year we get inundated with vehicle wrecks because people forgot how to drive in the snow. We just have to be safe out there and watch out for ourselves and others."
If this weather does get bad enough to where the Cascade County Disaster Emergency Services gets involved, they said they'll work with the hospitals, emergency responders, and public works to make sure people can get through this.
The Cascade County Disaster Emergency Services said one big take away as this storm starts to hit is that people must be careful. They said during a previous winter, there was one day hospitals in town had 14 fractured hips in 24 hours because of people slipping and falling on the ice.
They said people should stay put in their homes Friday night when the snow is supposed to start coming down.
"There's no sense at putting yourself at risk if you don't have to," said Scott.
City-county officials said people could be without power for days or weeks. People should make sure they have enough food and water, and that there’s a way to get heat if they don’t have power.
If someone plans on leaving their house this weekend, check before going. Officials said people can head to the Montana Department of Transportation website there's a map of road closures.
The city said if people notice trees or a significant amount of branches down, please report it. Call 406-771-1401.