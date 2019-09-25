Cascade City-County Pool and Spa Safety Report results: The bacteria lurking in public pools

GREAT FALLS- Summertime may be over but that doesn't mean people aren't still swimming indoors at hotels and motels. Health officials said people may want to check the water chemistry logs before jumping.
If pools and hot tubs have chlorine, people may assume they won't get sick. According to Cascade County's 2018 Pool and Spa Safety Report, the Cascade City-County Health Department has now required people running pools to become a Certified Pool Operator.
This comes after, the Cascade City-County Health Department said, 17 pools closed in 2018 because 70 percent of them didn't have enough disinfectant and 30 percent of them had too much disinfectant. Both of these scenarios can create safety hazards for people.
The Cascade City-County Health Department said the cleanest pools are the community ones in towns like Great Falls, Cascade, and Belt. This is because they have specific people dedicated to maintaining the pools. Health officials said it’s the hotels and motels people should be careful about. Bruce Tries, a sanitarian with the Cascade City-County Health Department said part of the reason these pools have more violations than community pools is that their operators have to do multiple jobs on top of maintaining their pools and hot tubs.
"When a new facility opened up a couple of years ago and they didn't have a pool person hired yet, and the manager was really surprised at how much time it took to run three pools properly," said Tries.
According to regulations, pool operators are supposed to check all the chemical parameters before opening up to the public.
City-county inspectors said the statistics found in the 2018 Pool and Spa Safety Report are not bad stacked up to other cities in the United States. But, if pool operators and the public don’t follow the correct procedures, these statistics can worsen.
Health officials want people to understand that there are unseen dangerous bacteria possibly lurking in the water that the chlorine doesn’t kill.
City-county inspectors said they saw a lot of combined chlorine violations. It's when the chlorine gets tied up with the nitrogenous waste coming off of people that will cause the chlorine to no longer be an effective disinfectant. If this happens people can get norovirus, cryptosporidium, or staph infections.
That's why inspectors said to avoid getting any illness, it's recommended that people shower before and after they use a pool or hot tub. If someone has been sick, don't go into the water.
Sometimes pools have too much disinfectant in them. If the chlorine smells very strong, don't go in because it could potentially irritate your eyes and skin.
"This is the chemistry log that they are required to maintain for I think over three years," said Tries. "So this is what they have to monitor daily, weekly, monthly and so if a person went into a motel or city pool, you could say I'd like to see your monitoring results from the day before I go in swimming."
City-county inspectors said if the pH is below 6.5 or above 8, that's a sign people shouldn't go into the pool water. In a hot tub, if the bromine levels are below 4 or above 8 ppm, don't go in.
The Cascade City-County Health Department said since the start of 2019, the state has adopted portions of the International Pool Spa Safety Code along with developing revised Montana standards for public swimming pools.