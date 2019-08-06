Residents across the Browning community are still under a boil water advisory after more than a week. On July 29, people were first advised not to drink the tap water without boiling it first. Authorities shut down the Two Medicine Company's water system last Monday night after a break in the main water transition line, leading to less pressure in the distribution system, which could cause a highly contaminated water supply, prompting the boil advisory.
Right now it's unclear exactly how long the boil water order may be in effect, but authorities are sharing tips on what you can do to stay safe. They say these conditions could pose a serious health risk to anyone drinking untreated tap water. In the meantime, the company pasted a notice on their Facebook page with what you can do. Browning residents are being asked to boil tap water for at least 3 minutes. They're also asked to avoid using untreated tap water while taking a shower, brushing teeth, and washing dishes. All stored water or ice made with untreated tap water should be thrown out immediately.
This type of water may contain harmful bacteria that can make people sick. If you have consumed the water and are feeling ill, health authorities say you should see a doctor immediately.
Bottled water is the safest option, and you can pick up a case at Two Medicine Water Company offices.