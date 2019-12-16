In Great Falls, the number of homeless students sits at 307. But Bikers for Kids in Need is rallying the community together to provide meals and gifts for these students.
“We have 14 motorcycle clubs who’ve all came together to work on this.” Pam Howard says.
Bikers for Kids in Need is working with Great Falls Public Schools to help give homeless students a Christmas they deserve…
Pam Howard is with Bikers for Kids in Need, and she says it’s more than just presents.
“We have 50 meals going to 50 needy families. Cause some of these kids don’t eat unless they’re in school, and when schools not in, we make sure they somehow get a food coupon to be able to eat." says Howard.
The principal at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls, Corri Smith, says it's programs like these that are making the difference in the lives of these children.
“We want to just thank the community. Whittier would like to for keeping the magic alive for our smallest and most important community members, our students.” says Smith.
Bikers for Kids in Need put up an angel tree at Big Sky Harley Davidson. The community has been extremely giving so far and as of December 11, only 11 angel tags remained on the tree. All others have been taken and filled by a community member.
But Howard says there is still more work to be done.
“If you have a business, like a hair salon, and you wanted to donate haircuts, we’re taking the donations and buying gift cards and bus passes and we’re giving those to the 3 high schools and middle schools to the counselors for them to hand out to the kids who need them.” says Howard.
Now, Hollywood hasn't portrayed bikers as the most friendliest community. But Howard says that couldn't be further from the truth.
“There is a stigma over the bikers and who they are and what they do. And really, the bikers are some of the most giving people you’ll ever meet. And so, that is kinda what we want people to understand. That they’re not bad people, we’re actually good people.” says Howard.
Ben Lefever and Dennis Friede are with the Black Hearts Motorcycle Club, and they help out because it is a need that couldn't be ignored.
“I think after seeing the numbers of the kids in need last year, it was a big eye opener for everybody that was involved.” says Lefever.
“It makes me feel good. Because you can provide, like last year we provided meals and gifts to certain families. - ---we were almost like Santa. You know, their eyes lit up, and you could hear them when we were going to the house, you know, mom, there’s people here and they’ve got all kinds of packages and stuff. And it was pretty cool.” says Friede.
But for this group – the giving back continues long after Santa goes back to the North Pole.
“This year we plan on doing stuff all year-round for these kids. And need be, if we go, every group picks a weekend, and we go stand outside of Walmart and get food for their food closets.” says Howard.
“My heart is full. And it’s full everyday because this is not just during the holidays that we have this support. We have support year-round.” says Smith.
Bikers for Kids in Need will be putting together the meals and delivering them along with the gifts this Saturday, December 21.
If you would like to donate or get involved, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.